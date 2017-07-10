Washington (CNN) A House Democrat introduced a measure Monday intended to block a potential cyber working group with Russia that was proposed at President Donald Trump's meeting last week with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The amendment to a massive Defense bill from Virginia Democrat Rep. Don Beyer would bar any Pentagon funds from being used to "share intelligence, information, equipment, personnel or facilities" related to any US cyber agreement with Russia.

I just filed an amendment to the NDAA to block Donald Trump from partnering with Putin on a "Cyber Security unit." pic.twitter.com/ULcdcoLhpH — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) July 10, 2017

The amendments could make for difficult votes for Republicans, but it's also likely many of the politically sensitive proposals will never get to the House floor for a vote.

A cyber working group was one of the items that Trump touted following his meeting with Putin, which he later described as "an impenetrable Cyber Security Unit."

"Putin & I discussed forming an impenetrable Cyber Security unit so that election hacking, & many other negative things, will be guarded ... and safe," Trump tweeted Sunday morning.

Read More