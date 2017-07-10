Poll: Party divisions extend to impression of higher education

Story highlights 58% of Republicans say colleges and universities are negative for the country

Gap between Democrats and Republicans on the media's impact has grown

Churches and religious organizations viewed most positively of five institutions tested

Washington (CNN) Think the pursuit of higher learning is immune from partisan polarization? Think again. A new poll from the Pew Research Center finds that colleges and universities are the latest institutions added to the list of those viewed through a partisan lens.

Overall, 55% say colleges and universities have a positive effect on the way things are going in the country, second to churches and religious organizations (59% positive) for positive impacts on the nation's life among the five institutions tested in the survey.

But in the last two years, there have been sharp changes in the way Republicans view America's colleges and universities. While Democrats continue to see them as an overwhelmingly positive force (72% say they have a positive effect on the country, about the same as in 2015), Republicans have had a near reversal. In September 2015, 54% of Republicans viewed colleges as a positive for the nation, but now, most Republicans (58%) say they are a negative.

The divide between voters who held college degrees and those who did not nearly defined last year's election campaign. A CNN study with the Kaiser Family Foundation last fall found a hint of the burgeoning GOP distaste for formal education. That survey asked those who did not hold a four-year college degree if having one would make their lives better, worse or no different at all. Among Democrats who did not have a degree, 70% said getting that B.A. or B.S. would make their lives better. Among Republicans in the same boat, just 48% agreed.

Some of the other partisan divides found in the poll were less surprising. Democrats are more positive about the impact of labor unions on Americans life, and Republicans were more positive about banks and other financial institutions.

Read More