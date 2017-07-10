Breaking News

FBI Director nominee's financial disclosure form shows millions in income, investments

By David Shortell, CNN

Updated 5:52 PM ET, Mon July 10, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

President Trump's pick for FBI director
President Trump's pick for FBI director

    JUST WATCHED

    President Trump's pick for FBI director

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(15 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Chris Wray is a former top Justice Department official in the Bush era
  • His confirmation hearing to be the next FBI director is on Wednesday

(CNN)A newly released financial disclosure form from Christopher Wray, President Donald Trump's nominee to head the FBI, shows he received a partnership share from his Atlanta law firm of $9.2 million.

The filing, an Office of Government Ethics 278 form which covers the current and previous calendar year, is typically submitted by executive branch personnel and also lists dozens of investments by Wray in American companies and funds in amounts of up to $1 million each.
Questionnaire&#39;s answers shed light on FBI nominee Chris Wray&#39;s resume, priorities
Questionnaire's answers shed light on FBI nominee Chris Wray's resume, priorities
Wray, a former top Justice Department official in the Bush era currently in private practice in Atlanta specializing in investigations related to corporations (such as white-collar criminal and regulatory enforcement), also reported additional payments for legal services from large banks and energy companies, as well as entities involved in significant litigation. Among them are Wells Fargo, Chevron and two online sports betting groups, FanDuel and DraftKings, that have paid out millions in regulatory crackdowns and are now undergoing a strongly-challenged merger attempt. No dollar amount was assigned to the payments.
    Wray also lists in this section payments from Credit Suisse and New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie -- controversial clients that he described in a separate Senate judiciary committee questionnaire submitted last month -- as well as three "confidential clients" whose "names cannot be disclosed because they are subject to non-public investigations."
    FBI Director nominee removed reference to case involving Russian government from law firm bio
    FBI Director nominee removed reference to case involving Russian government from law firm bio
    The filing is signed by an ethics agency official, certifying that Wray is "in compliance with applicable laws and regulations."
    Read More
    Wray also notes a mortgage on a personal residence from 2013 in an amount of $1 to $5 million.
    In the separate Senate questionnaire, Wray said he anticipated receiving a partnership distribution of $880,000 on July 17 "reflecting my partnership share for the month of June 2017."
    "Upon confirmation, I would immediately withdraw from the firm," Wray wrote in the Senate questionnaire.
    Wray's confirmation hearing before the Senate panel is scheduled for Wednesday morning.