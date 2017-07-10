Chris Christie calls constituent 'bum,' 'communist' on sports talk radio

Story highlights Fresh off his "Beachgate" scandal, Christie argues with a constituent on the radio

"You know Mike, I love getting calls from communists in Montclair," Christie said

Washington (CNN) New Jersey Governor Chris Christie isn't known for holding back when being criticized, whether it be with fellow politicians or even his own constituents.

Fresh off his " Beachgate" scandal last week , Christie took another spin at filling in for sports talk radio host Mike Francesca on WFAN Monday afternoon.

Callers quickly began dialing in to speak to the governor, but some used it as an opportunity to attack him. One of the callers, "Mike from Montclair" didn't waste any time.

"Governor, the next time you want to sit on a beach that is closed to the entire world except you, you put your fat ass in a car and go to one that is open to all your constituents, not just you and yours," the caller said.

This comes as Christie over his decision to get some sun on a state-owned beach on July 2 that was closed to the public during the busy July 4th holiday weekend due to a government shutdown in New Jersey.