Obama set for first political event since leaving office

Story highlights The former president will headline a fundraiser at a private home in Washington

The event will be hosted by former Attorney General Eric Holder

Washington (CNN) Barack Obama is set to attend his first political event since leaving office, a Thursday fundraiser for a new group aimed at helping Democrats draw friendlier legislative district lines.

The former president will headline a fundraiser at a private home in Washington hosted by former Attorney General Eric Holder, who is leading the National Democratic Redistricting Committee.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who is among the legislative leaders involved in the effort, will also attend.

The fundraiser -- a small, private event -- marks Obama's first foray back into politics since departing the White House on January 20. It's the only political event currently on Obama's schedule.

Obama and Holder have spoken often about the redistricting effort, aimed at winning state legislative seats and court battles so that Democrats can win more political battles over how the lines are drawn for House seats and state legislatures.

Read More