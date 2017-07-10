Why Trump got an 11 out of 10 at the G20

Story highlights Jeffrey Lord: Trump's fans, like me, believe he succeeded in putting American interests first at the G20 summit

But history will be the true judge of his performance, writes Lord

Jeffrey Lord is a CNN political commentator. Previously, he served in the Reagan administration as a White House political adviser. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. For a counter perspective, read Doug Elmets' analysis.

(CNN) Presidents and summits -- whether with Russian leaders or European allies -- have an uneven history. In the case of President Donald Trump, reviews of his performance at the G20 remain consistently mixed: Trump critics hated his performance, while Trump fans loved it.

As a fan, I would give Trump an 11 out of 10. He did exactly what the people who voted for him wanted him to do. He never wavered from putting America first -- or, in campaign vernacular, making America great again -- whether the subject was climate change, trade or North Korea.

Jeffrey Lord

But history shows us no meeting goes perfectly -- and sometimes it can be difficult to gauge the success of a meeting until years later.

The moments when presidents sit down with their Russian counterparts have always drawn particularly close attention. This practice began during World War II, when Franklin Delano Roosevelt attended two meetings with the Soviet Union's Josef Stalin and Britain's Winston Churchill.

The first meeting didn't occur until the late 1943 Tehran Summit. It is notable that to break the ice with Stalin, Roosevelt found it necessary to make Churchill the butt of jokes -- referencing his cigar smoking and other eccentricities. Stalin responded with appreciation, and the President's relationship with the man he himself began to call "Uncle Joe" was off to a positive start.

Read More