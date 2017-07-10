Forget blue collar, it's about 'new collar'

Story highlights Peter Taylor: To better prepare our future workforce, we need to encourage more career and technical education programs

(CNN) While overall business optimism remains high, leaders of companies big and small across the United States are concerned about the skills gap -- the mismatch between the skills the workforce has to offer and the skills employers need. In fact, more than 50% of Business Roundtable's CEO members report that talent gaps are "already problematic or very problematic" for their companies and industries.

Yet when it comes to preparing our future workforce to meet businesses' needs, there's a prevailing attitude in America that the only higher education credential that matters is a four-year degree. This stigma against alternative education pathways hurts potential students and the nation as a whole.

To change the narrative, we need a collective effort that makes the case for career and technical education (CTE) as a valuable pathway to both significant professional opportunities in today's job market and a critical means to help close our country's skills gap. In making this case, we would be able to overcome a significant roadblock to lower unemployment rates and advance economic growth and global competitiveness. Students who choose the CTE approach also deserve our support and encouragement.

The solution, laid out by a growing number of Fortune 500 business leaders, isn't ensuring that more students receive degrees from four-year institutions. As IBM CEO Ginni Rometty argued at a recent Business Roundtable panel, moving past the paradigm of the four-year degree will change the future of the United States for the better. Rometty has also been a strong proponent of " new collar " jobs that require vocational training but not a four-year degree -- for example, automotive technicians, pharmacy technicians, dental and medical assistants and even jobs in innovative fields like computing, such as cloud computing technicians and service delivery specialists.

Statements like these are helpful in dispelling the stigma against career training and positioning this higher education track as a solution to fill the gap that is causing such angst for business leaders today.

