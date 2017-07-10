Inside the last battle for Mosul

Story highlights The battle to reclaim Mosul from ISIS was still underway Monday morning

A small pocket of ISIS fighters remained, pinned against the Tigris River

Mosul, Iraq (CNN) In the ravaged heart of this once-vibrant city, a stone's throw from the Tigris River, Iraqi forces have cornered the last pocket of ISIS fighters.

It's 8 a.m. here Monday, and the Iraqi soldiers' day has just begun. But they already look exhausted.

"I feel tired," says Major Salam Hussein of Iraq's Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS). "I am trying to finish this operation here after all these nine months. We hope we can finish things today. Right now the ISIS fighters they are coming to us, and they don't have the ability to fight anymore."

Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) troops climb a mound of rubble.

The battle to reclaim Mosul, ISIS' last major stronghold in Iraq, has been underway for nine months and everyone is tired. The landscape in Mosul's historic Old City looks apocalyptic. Cars lie twisted and flattened under pancaked buildings. Walls are riddled with bullet holes. And everything lies under a gray dusting of powdered concrete.

Hussein's soldiers drag nine suspected ISIS fighters out of the rubble. One hobbles, leaning on the very men he was fighting just hours earlier.

