(CNN) Massacred by militants. Starved to death. Killed while trying to escape.

These were common scenes experienced by Mosul's residents under nearly three years of ISIS rule. But Sunday, Iraqi forces declared the city free from the grip of ISIS and its regime of terror.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi arrived in what he described as the "liberated city of Mosul" on Sunday and congratulated "the heroic fighters and the Iraqi people in achieving this great victory."

And yet, skepticism remained with state TV reporting that ISIS militants were still holding out in one neighborhood of the city.

While the Iraqi-led coalition is expected to eventually defeat ISIS in the region, the suffering that the terror group has inflicted on Mosul's residents has left a lasting scar on the city and its people.

The city's remaining civilians have endured three years of terror.