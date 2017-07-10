Baby Charlie Gard's new day in court

Story highlights The UK's High Court will hear new evidence Thursday

Pediatric organization says outside interventions are "unhelpful"

London (CNN) The UK's High Court will reconvene Thursday to hear new medical evidence in the case of baby Charlie Gard, whose parents are fighting doctors to keep him on life support so they can take him to the United States for experimental treatment for a rare genetic disorder. The new date was set at a preliminary hearing Monday.

Charlie's parents, Chris Gard and Connie Yates, have until Wednesday to submit new written evidence regarding the viability of having Charlie treated abroad with experimental nucleoside therapy.

On Monday, the judge instructed Charlie's parents to cite the source of all evidence, when it was produced and what difference will it make for their son. They did not produce any new evidence during the preliminary hearing.

At several points during the hearing, Charlie's parents spoke out. Gard shouted at lawyers for the hospital where Charlie is being cared for, "when are you going to start telling the truth?"

The terminally ill 11-month-old is at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, which requested the new hearing last week. He's been there since October, when he began suffering the effects of mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome.

Read More