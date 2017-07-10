Baby Charlie's new day in court

Story highlights UK's High Court will hear new evidence Monday

UK child medicine body says outside interventions "unhelpful"

London (CNN) A court in London will again hear the case of baby Charlie Gard, whose parents are fighting doctors to keep him on life support so they can take him to the US for experimental therapy.

The UK's High Court will hear new evidence Monday.

The terminally ill 11-month-old is currently being cared for at Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) in London, who requested the new hearing last week. He's been there since October when he began suffering the effects of the rare genetic disease, mitochondrial DNA depletion syndrome.

Little Charlie's parents' legal battle with doctors to prolong their child's life has gained international attention with Pope Francis and US President Donald Trump among those to have weighed in on the debate.

Mother Connie Yates and father Chris Gard say they are determined to continue their fight for their son to have an experimental nucleoside therapy, which is available in the US but not in the UK.

Read More