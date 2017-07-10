Story highlights
- Video recalls Tunisia beach attack two years ago
(CNN)As millions of people in the UK prepare to take off on vacation at home or abroad, British counter-terrorism police have released a public information video about what to do in the event of a terror attack.
The video, with its "Run, Hide, Tell" message, shows scenes of a mythical hotel under fire, in a chilling reminder of a deadly armed assault on British sunbathers in Tunisia two years ago.
The film depicts tourists relaxing before gunmen attack the hotel, and then shows the holidaymakers and hotel staff trying to escape. The video also tells people what to do when police storm the building.
It was released in association with the Foreign Office and the Association of British Travel Agents.
"While there is no specific information that British holidaymakers will be targeted this summer, it sets out some simple steps we can all take to minimize the impact of an attack if one does take place," Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, FCO Minister for National Security and Counter Terrorism, said in a statement.
Thirty Britons were among the 38 people killed when student gunman Seifeddine Rezgui Yacoubi carried out a massacre on the beach and inside a five-star hotel in a resort in the Sousse region of Tunisia in June 2015. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack.
The UK has suffered a series of terror attacks at home in recent months.
In June, a van plowed into a group of Muslim worshipers leaving Ramadan prayers in north London, leaving one man dead. On June 3, a vehicle and knife attack left eight people dead in the London Bridge area of the capital. In May, a suicide attack killed 22 people and injured nearly 60 after an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester. And in March, a terrorist plowed his vehicle into pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge, killing four people, before stabbing a police officer to death outside Parliament.