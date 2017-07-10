Story highlights Video recalls Tunisia beach attack two years ago

(CNN) As millions of people in the UK prepare to take off on vacation at home or abroad, British counter-terrorism police have released a public information video about what to do in the event of a terror attack.

The video, with its "Run, Hide, Tell" message, shows scenes of a mythical hotel under fire, in a chilling reminder of a deadly armed assault on British sunbathers in Tunisia two years ago.

The film depicts tourists relaxing before gunmen attack the hotel, and then shows the holidaymakers and hotel staff trying to escape. The video also tells people what to do when police storm the building.

It was released in association with the Foreign Office and the Association of British Travel Agents.

"While there is no specific information that British holidaymakers will be targeted this summer, it sets out some simple steps we can all take to minimize the impact of an attack if one does take place," Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, FCO Minister for National Security and Counter Terrorism, said in a statement.

