UK weapons sales to Saudi Arabia are lawful, court rules

London (CNN) The UK's High Court has rejected claims that the British government acted illegally in failing to suspend the sale of armed weapons to Saudi Arabia.

The decision, announced Monday, brought an end to the case brought by Campaign Against Arms Trade (CAAT), which accused the UK government of supplying bombs and fighter jets which have been used by Saudi Arabia in the Yemen conflict.

The judgment comes at a time where the British Prime Minister Theresa May has attracted criticism from activists for the country's arms deals with Saudi Arabia.

Lawyers representing CAAT argued that allowing the sale of arms to Saudi Arabia contravened the UK's arms export policy to issue licenses where there was a "clear risk" that the arms may be used to break international humanitarian law. The group says it will appeal the decision.

The verdict will come as a relief to the British government, which counts Saudi Arabia as its largest buyer of arms. The Gulf state has reportedly spent in excess of £3 billion ($3.9 billion) on UK weapons over the past two years.