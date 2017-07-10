London (CNN) A British lawmaker caused outrage Monday after a recording emerged of her seemingly describing the prospect of Britain leaving the European Union without a deal as "the real n***** in the woodpile."

Anne Marie Morris, a Conservative member of Parliament, was heard on an audio clip obtained by the Huffington Post, saying: "And then we get to the real n***** in the woodpile which is in two years and what happens if there is no deal?"

When contacted by CNN, Morris replied by email, saying: "The comment was entirely unintentional. I apologize unreservedly for any offense caused."

British Prime Minister and Conservative Party Leader Theresa May has asked that Morris be suspended, calling the remark "completely unacceptable."

"Language like this has absolutely no place in politics or in today's society," May said in a statement.