London (CNN) A British lawmaker caused outrage Monday after a recording emerged of her seemingly describing the prospect of Britain leaving the European Union without a deal as "the real n***** in the woodpile."

Anne Marie Morris, a Conservative member of Parliament, was heard on an audio clip obtained by the Huffington Post, saying: "And then we get to the real n***** in the woodpile which is in two years and what happens if there is no deal?"

When contacted by CNN, Morris replied by email, saying: "The comment was entirely unintentional. I apologize unreservedly for any offense caused."

A Conservative spokesman said: "We are aware of these reports, this kind of language is completely unacceptable, and we are urgently investigating."

Morris made the remarks at a meeting of Euroskeptics in central London while discussing Britain's pending exit from the EU.