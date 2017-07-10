Nelsan Ellis struggled with addiction before death

(CNN) The family of late "True Blood" actor Nelsan Ellis says the actor was attempting to withdraw from alcohol leading up to his death on Saturday.

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter , Ellis's family -- via his manager Emily Gerson Saines -- said they were prompted to share the details of the 39-year-old's death in hopes of helping others struggling with addiction.

"Nelsan has suffered with drug and alcohol abuse for years. After many stints in rehab, Nelsan attempted to withdraw from alcohol on his own," the statement said. "According to his father, during his withdrawal from alcohol he had a blood infection, his kidneys shut down, his liver was swollen, his blood pressure plummeted, and his dear sweet heart raced out of control."

Ellis, who played tell-it-like-it-is medium Lafayette on the HBO vampire drama, spent four days in the hospital leading up to his death on Saturday, which was initially said to be from heart failure.

"Nelsan was ashamed of his addiction and thus was reluctant to talk about it during his life," the statement added. "His family, however, believes that in death he would want his life to serve as a cautionary tale in an attempt to help others."