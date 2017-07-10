'Dancing With the Stars' wedding weekend

Story highlights
- Some cast members got married over the weekend
- There was plenty of social media sharing for one wedding
(CNN)There may be some sore feet after this weekend.
Former "Dancing With the Stars" pro-turned-judge Julianne Hough tied the knot with hockey player Brooks Laich on Saturday.
The pair, who were engaged for two years, had an outdoor wedding in Idaho reportedly attended by more than 200 guests.
"I don't think I ever really necessarily dreamed about my wedding as a kid," Hough told People magazine. "But I know I will always cherish and remember it for the rest of my life."
But they weren't the only ones from "DWTS" to make it official.
Pro dancers Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd also wed Saturday at Oheka Castle in Huntington, New York.
The couple, who are the parents of an infant son, have plenty of social media postings to add to their wedding album of the big day.
Bridesmaid Rumer Willis shared a pic of her and the bride with the caption "We ready!!!"
Former "Dancing With the Stars" contestant Candace Cameron Bure shared video of her dancing at the reception with Chmerkovskiy's brother, Valentin, who is also a pro on the show.
There was even footage of Chmerkovskiy singing to his new bride and her sharing her happiness with guests.
"This has been, literally, the best day of my life," Murgatroyd said.