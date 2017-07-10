'Dancing With the Stars' wedding weekend

(CNN) There may be some sore feet after this weekend.

Former "Dancing With the Stars" pro-turned-judge Julianne Hough tied the knot with hockey player Brooks Laich on Saturday.

A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on Jul 9, 2017 at 6:46am PDT

But they weren't the only ones from "DWTS" to make it official.

Pro dancers Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd also wed Saturday at Oheka Castle in Huntington, New York.

The couple, who are the parents of an infant son, have plenty of social media postings to add to their wedding album of the big day.

Fairytales #chmergatroydwedding A post shared by Alexander (@alexsandernyc) on Jul 9, 2017 at 2:07pm PDT

#Repost from @dancingabc ❤️ ・・・ Congratulations to Dancing couple @petamurgatroyd & @maksimc! #chmergatroydwedding #DWTS 📸: @tonydovolani A post shared by Good Morning America (@goodmorningamerica) on Jul 9, 2017 at 5:51pm PDT

✨ Fairytales and Castles ✨ 🤴🏻King and Queen👸🏼 #chmergatroydwedding #mazeltov A post shared by Serge Onik (@sergeonik) on Jul 9, 2017 at 8:18am PDT

Bridesmaid Rumer Willis shared a pic of her and the bride with the caption "We ready!!!"

We ready!!! #bridesmaids #chmergatroydwedding A post shared by Rumer Willis (@ruelarue) on Jul 8, 2017 at 2:28pm PDT

Former "Dancing With the Stars" contestant Candace Cameron Bure shared video of her dancing at the reception with Chmerkovskiy's brother, Valentin, who is also a pro on the show.

Because who doesn't love dancing with @iamvalc ❤️🙈#chmergatroydwedding A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on Jul 8, 2017 at 11:05pm PDT

There was even footage of Chmerkovskiy singing to his new bride and her sharing her happiness with guests.

Speech 🤵🏼👰🏼🍾 @maksimc @petamurgatroyd #chmergatroydwedding #maksimchmerkovskiy #petamurgatroyd A post shared by @witneycarson1 on Jul 8, 2017 at 11:05pm PDT

"This has been, literally, the best day of my life," Murgatroyd said.