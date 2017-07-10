Breaking News

'Dancing With the Stars' wedding weekend

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 2:20 PM ET, Mon July 10, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd married the same day as fellow &quot;Dancing With the Stars&quot; star Julianne Hough.
Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd married the same day as fellow "Dancing With the Stars" star Julianne Hough.

Story highlights

  • Some cast members got married over the weekend
  • There was plenty of social media sharing for one wedding

(CNN)There may be some sore feet after this weekend.

Former "Dancing With the Stars" pro-turned-judge Julianne Hough tied the knot with hockey player Brooks Laich on Saturday.
The pair, who were engaged for two years, had an outdoor wedding in Idaho reportedly attended by more than 200 guests.
    "I don't think I ever really necessarily dreamed about my wedding as a kid," Hough told People magazine. "But I know I will always cherish and remember it for the rest of my life."
    But they weren't the only ones from "DWTS" to make it official.
    Read More
    Pro dancers Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd also wed Saturday at Oheka Castle in Huntington, New York.
    The couple, who are the parents of an infant son, have plenty of social media postings to add to their wedding album of the big day.

    Fairytales #chmergatroydwedding

    A post shared by Alexander (@alexsandernyc) on

    ✨ Fairytales and Castles ✨ 🤴🏻King and Queen👸🏼 #chmergatroydwedding #mazeltov

    A post shared by Serge Onik (@sergeonik) on

    Bridesmaid Rumer Willis shared a pic of her and the bride with the caption "We ready!!!"

    We ready!!! #bridesmaids #chmergatroydwedding

    A post shared by Rumer Willis (@ruelarue) on

    Former "Dancing With the Stars" contestant Candace Cameron Bure shared video of her dancing at the reception with Chmerkovskiy's brother, Valentin, who is also a pro on the show.

    Because who doesn't love dancing with @iamvalc ❤️🙈#chmergatroydwedding

    A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) on

    There was even footage of Chmerkovskiy singing to his new bride and her sharing her happiness with guests.
    "This has been, literally, the best day of my life," Murgatroyd said.