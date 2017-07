'Dancing With the Stars' wedding weekend

Story highlights Some cast members got married over the weekend

There was plenty of social media sharing for one wedding

(CNN) There may be some sore feet after this weekend.

Former "Dancing With the Stars" pro-turned-judge Julianne Hough tied the knot with hockey player Brooks Laich on Saturday.

The pair, who were engaged for two years, had an outdoor wedding in Idaho reportedly attended by more than 200 guests.

Huge congratulations to #JulianneHough—the star is now Mrs. Laich! 💕 The #DWTS judge and NHL star Brooks Laich wed in an intimate, outdoor wedding in Idaho on Saturday. Tap the link in the bio for all the details! |📷: Sarah Falugo, The Sissy House Trust 2017 A post shared by People Magazine (@people) on Jul 9, 2017 at 6:46am PDT

"I don't think I ever really necessarily dreamed about my wedding as a kid," Hough told People magazine. "But I know I will always cherish and remember it for the rest of my life."

But they weren't the only ones from "DWTS" to make it official.