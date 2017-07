Story highlights Lead singer said band learned about an acrobat's death after the band's performance

Billie Joe Armstrong said that Green Day is "heartbroken" about what happened

(CNN) Green Day singer Billie Joe Armstrong is offering an explanation as to why his band's performance went on as scheduled right after an acrobat plunged to his death on the same stage.

Armstrong released a statement following Green Day's performance Friday at Madrid's Mad Cool Festival.

The band took to the stage after festival goers witnessed an acrobat plunging to his death during a stunt.

Armstrong said his group was unaware of the tragedy when they continued on with the show.

"We didn't even know there was an acrobat performance at all," Armstrong wrote in the statement published to the band's official site on Sunday . "These festivals are huge. There are so many things happening at the same time it's impossible to keep up with every performer/artist."

