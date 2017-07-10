Blac Chyna 'devastated' by Rob Kardashian's actions

Story highlights Chyna appeared on "Good Morning America" Monday

She denied getting pregnant for revenge

(CNN) Blac Chyna wants Rob Kardashian to stay away and stop posting about her on social media.

She appeared on "Good Morning America" on Monday with her attorney, Lisa Bloom, and said she is moving ahead with plans to secure a restraining order against Kardashian.

Kardashian posted personal information last week about his relationship with Chyna on his Instagram account including sexually explicit images of his former fiancée whom he accused of cheating on him and using him for his fortune.

Chyna told "GMA" she was "devastated" by Kardashian's actions.

"Like, this is a person I trusted," she said. "I just felt...betrayed."

