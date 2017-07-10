Nepali 'menstruation hut' ritual claims life of teenage girl

Story highlights Teenager dies after being bitten multiple times by a snake

New Delhi (CNN) A teenage girl in Nepal has died after she was bitten by a snake while banished to a cowshed during a menstruation ritual that sees young women separated from their families and made to sleep alone.

The victim, 19-year-old Tulasi Shahi, from western Nepal's Dailekh district, was taking part in chhaupadi, a common practice in the west of the country in which women, considered unclean during menstruation, are sequestered for the extent of their periods.

It's a ritual that Shahi had likely endured many times before, but on Thursday night, alone on the floor of her uncle's cowshed, the teenager was bitten by a poisonous snake. "Twice, on her head and leg," the local district mayor Surya Bahadur Shahi told CNN.

Shahi's family members initially attempted to treat her using home remedies, before later taking her to a local health center, which did not stock the anti-venom medicines needed.

The monsoon rains had flooded the region's mountainous roads, making the three-hour journey to the nearest hospital all but impossible.

