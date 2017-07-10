Breaking News

Caves home to oldest known art given UNESCO heritage status

By Oscar Holland, CNN

Updated 9:30 AM ET, Mon July 10, 2017

The Geißenklösterle cave is located along the southern ridge of a large rock massif, the Bruckfelsen, about 60 meters above the Ach River. The cave entrance is located on the southern edge of a rock formation that was originally a large cave hall which is thought to have collapsed during the ice age.
The Sirgenstein Cave is located about 35 meters above the valley floor to the northwest of the Ach River. Inside the entrance, the broad cave passageway leads into a dome-like hall with two openings in the ceiling.
The Ach Valley is home to two of the caves where the ancient objects were found. Both Hohe Fels and Geißenklösterle are located on the southeastern valley slope (to the right).
The entrance to the Vogelherd Cave lies a little more than 20 meters above the valley and has a 50 meter long cave chamber with two main approaches. A number of bone, antler and ivory tools were found in the cave as well as a rich trove of figurines.
The Vogelherd Cave is located on the southern side of the Lone Valley. It was first excavated in Gustav Riek in 1931 and further investigations were carried out between 2005 and 2012 by Nicholas Conard. More than 40 figurines have been recovered from the cave, including a complete mammoth, a horse, several lions and a fish.
Th Geißenklösterle Cave lies 585 meters above sea level and was excavated by Joachim Hahn between 1976 and 1991. Nicholas Conard continued the work between 2000 and 2002, discovering well-preserved traces of settlements from the Upper Palaeolithic and Neanderthal era.
The entrance area to the Hohe Fels Cave consists of a hallway almost 30 meters long that opens out to a room about ten meters wide. The cave hall beyond is about 25 meters long and up to 30 meters high.
This anthropomorphic figure was found in the Geißenklösterle Cave along with mammoth and bear figurines. It is made from mammoth ivory and is 3.8 centimeters in length.
This nearly complete bone flute -- found in 12 pieces and since pieced together -- was found in the Hohle Fels Cave in the Ach Valley. It was discovered along with isolated fragments of three ivory flutes.
This wild horse figurine was found in the Vogelherd Cave in the Lone Valley. It is made from mammoth ivory and is 4.8 centimeters in length. It is believed to be around 40,000 years old and is now on display at a museum in the German city of Tubingen.
This mammoth figure was also found in the Vogelherd Cave. Made from mammoth ivory, it is nearly five centimeters in length.
(CNN)Six caves containing some of the oldest known art have been awarded World Heritage status by the UN's cultural agency, UNESCO.

Items dating back more than 40,000 years -- to a time when modern humans first arrived in Europe -- were hidden at the site in the Swabian Jura region of southern Germany.
The cave complex has yielded a wealth of prehistoric carvings and musical instruments, such as flutes made from vulture bone. Over 50 figurines have been found at the site, including depictions of cave lions, mammoths and other animals native to the area during the ice age.
The six-centimeter-tall Venus of Hohle Fels is among the sculptures uncovered. The mammoth ivory figurine is the oldest known depiction of a human being. Other finds include a phallus made from siltstone, and a zoomorphic carving known as "Lion man" -- the oldest undisputed example of figurative art ever discovered.
    This female figurine -- named "Venus from Hohe Fels" -- was found in the Hohe Fels Cave in the Ach Valley and is the oldest figurine of its kind worldwide.
    Most of the objects uncovered in the caves date back to between 33,000 and 43,000 years ago and were carved using stone implements. Tools used by Neanderthals, some of which are over 60,000 years old, have also been found at the site.
    Evidence of 'cultural modernity'

    The discoveries made in Swabian Jura are helping historians better understand human development. Fragments of flutes uncovered in the caves have shown that music held a role in prehistoric life earlier than previously thought.
    Such findings shine a light on our prehistoric development, according to Stefanie Kölbl, managing director of the Museum of Prehistory in Blaubeuren, which houses many of the items found.
    "Previously we had no adornments, no arts and no musical instruments for the period when modern man first came to Europe," she said over the phone. "Now, for the first time in archeological records, we have examples of these."
    The objects found in the caves "offer evidence for religious or symbolic behavior," she said. "We now have items from a time when man started to develop something we call 'cultural modernity.'
    "Their lives were about much more than just hunting and eating. We have fantasy, imagination and an image of man's surroundings. And while we have signs of symbolic thinking, abstraction and expression from discoveries in Africa, we didn't have perfect carved figurines like these."
    Although the Swabian Jura caves have been excavated since the 1860s, they have thrown up their most valuable finds in the last decade. The Venus of Hohle Fels was uncovered in 2008, and a year earlier, archeologists from the University of Tübingen discovered the oldest intact sculpture of a mammoth.
    World Heritage status is awarded to sites with special cultural, physical or historical significance. The caves -- some of which are open to the public -- are one of 42 recognized World Heritage Sites in Germany. England's Lake District and a 3rd-century temple in Turkey are among the other places listed by UNESCO at its annual meeting in Krakow this week.