(CNN) Six caves containing some of the oldest known art have been awarded World Heritage status by the UN's cultural agency, UNESCO.

Items dating back more than 40,000 years -- to a time when modern humans first arrived in Europe -- were hidden at the site in the Swabian Jura region of southern Germany.

The cave complex has yielded a wealth of prehistoric carvings and musical instruments, such as flutes made from vulture bone. Over 50 figurines have been found at the site, including depictions of cave lions, mammoths and other animals native to the area during the ice age.

The six-centimeter-tall Venus of Hohle Fels is among the sculptures uncovered. The mammoth ivory figurine is the oldest known depiction of a human being. Other finds include a phallus made from siltstone, and a zoomorphic carving known as "Lion man" -- the oldest undisputed example of figurative art ever discovered.

This female figurine -- named "Venus from Hohe Fels" -- was found in the Hohe Fels Cave in the Ach Valley and is the oldest figurine of its kind worldwide.

Most of the objects uncovered in the caves date back to between 33,000 and 43,000 years ago and were carved using stone implements. Tools used by Neanderthals, some of which are over 60,000 years old, have also been found at the site.

