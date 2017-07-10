Story highlights 'City Patterns' offers a different vision to Hong Kong than the one we are used to

Tugo Cheng uses drones to capture Hong Kong from a bird's-eye view

Hong Kong (CNN) Architect and photographer Tugo Cheng wants to transform the way we see Hong Kong.

In the photography series "City Patterns" he captures the city from above, replacing signature shots of skyscrapers with the lines and patterns of his eye-catching aerial images.

"People from overseas think Hong Kong is about high density and high-rise buildings," Cheng said. "But I wanted to reveal the hidden geometries in the city."

Kowloon Tong's luxurious housing units.

A bird's-eye view

Having grown up in Hong Kong, Cheng knows his subject matter intimately. An architect by training, he started using drones to photograph his vision of a city where leisure, industry and infrastructure collide. As well as shooting downtown areas, Cheng turned his lens toward Hong Kong's countryside, as well as rarely seen spots like cemeteries, sewage treatment plants and power stations.

