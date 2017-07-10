Breaking News

Mesmerizing aerial photos reveal Hong Kong's 'hidden geometries'

By Emiko Jozuka, CNN

Updated 8:11 PM ET, Mon July 10, 2017

The beaches in the south of Hong Kong are popular weekend destinations among both residents and tourists.
City Patterns #11: HeatwaveThe beaches in the south of Hong Kong are popular weekend destinations among both residents and tourists.
Architect and photographer Tugo Cheng captures a different take on Hong Kong in his &quot;City Patterns&quot; series.
City Patterns #1: FreedomArchitect and photographer Tugo Cheng captures a different take on Hong Kong in his "City Patterns" series.
In the northwest of Hong Kong, oil storage tanks at power stations are painted with huge Chinese characters that represent the word &quot;oil&quot;.
City Patterns #14: OilIn the northwest of Hong Kong, oil storage tanks at power stations are painted with huge Chinese characters that represent the word "oil".
A red car snakes by a Hong Kong cemetery, adding a playful sense of scale to this aerial shot.
City Patterns #4: Six Feet UnderA red car snakes by a Hong Kong cemetery, adding a playful sense of scale to this aerial shot.
Though Hong Kong is infamous for its expensive real estate, Cheng explores how entangled the city is with nature.
City Patterns #3: Green paletteThough Hong Kong is infamous for its expensive real estate, Cheng explores how entangled the city is with nature.
Tugo Cheng uses drones to capture Hong Kong from a bird&#39;s-eye view. In this photo, he captures luxurious residences in Kowloon Tong.
City Patterns #5: Luxurious DensityTugo Cheng uses drones to capture Hong Kong from a bird's-eye view. In this photo, he captures luxurious residences in Kowloon Tong.
Cheng wants to transform our vision of Hong Kong with his stunning aerial shots.
City Patterns #13: PoolsideCheng wants to transform our vision of Hong Kong with his stunning aerial shots.
From above, Hong Kong&#39;s shipping containers resemble Legos.
City Patterns #6: LegolandFrom above, Hong Kong's shipping containers resemble Legos.
This image captures the boundary between a large-scale residential development in the New Territories, and the Ramsar Site, which is a natural shallow estuarine bay within Yuen Long Basin.
City Patterns #3: Six Feet AboveThis image captures the boundary between a large-scale residential development in the New Territories, and the Ramsar Site, which is a natural shallow estuarine bay within Yuen Long Basin.
The sewage treatment plant at Stonecutters Island in Hong Kong.
City Patterns #7: Green roofThe sewage treatment plant at Stonecutters Island in Hong Kong.
The geometrical patterns on Stanley Promenade are visible from the air.
City Patterns #10: CoastlineThe geometrical patterns on Stanley Promenade are visible from the air.
Footballers play in Shatin sports ground in Hong Kong&#39;s New Territories.
City Patterns #11: FootballersFootballers play in Shatin sports ground in Hong Kong's New Territories.
Capturing a flyover intersecting railway tracks, the image reveals the multi-layered transportation networks and sophisticated infrastructural development in Hong Kong which have contributed to city&#39;s rapid development.
City Patterns #8: IntersectionCapturing a flyover intersecting railway tracks, the image reveals the multi-layered transportation networks and sophisticated infrastructural development in Hong Kong which have contributed to city's rapid development.
Sewage treatment plants resemble giant Ferris wheels.
City Patterns #13: Ferris wheelSewage treatment plants resemble giant Ferris wheels.
The edge of the Tai Tam Tuk Reservoir in the southside of Hong Kong. This is one of the most scenic hiking trails in Hong Kong, attracting nature lovers during the weekend.
City Patterns #9: Green edgeThe edge of the Tai Tam Tuk Reservoir in the southside of Hong Kong. This is one of the most scenic hiking trails in Hong Kong, attracting nature lovers during the weekend.
&quot;Ultimately, I want to surprise people and trigger them to think beyond the photo,&quot; Cheng said.
City Patterns #2: Minibus"Ultimately, I want to surprise people and trigger them to think beyond the photo," Cheng said.
  • 'City Patterns' offers a different vision to Hong Kong than the one we are used to
  • Tugo Cheng uses drones to capture Hong Kong from a bird's-eye view

Hong Kong (CNN)Architect and photographer Tugo Cheng wants to transform the way we see Hong Kong.

In the photography series "City Patterns" he captures the city from above, replacing signature shots of skyscrapers with the lines and patterns of his eye-catching aerial images.
"People from overseas think Hong Kong is about high density and high-rise buildings," Cheng said. "But I wanted to reveal the hidden geometries in the city."
    Kowloon Tong&#39;s luxurious housing units.
    Kowloon Tong's luxurious housing units.

    A bird's-eye view

    Having grown up in Hong Kong, Cheng knows his subject matter intimately. An architect by training, he started using drones to photograph his vision of a city where leisure, industry and infrastructure collide. As well as shooting downtown areas, Cheng turned his lens toward Hong Kong's countryside, as well as rarely seen spots like cemeteries, sewage treatment plants and power stations.
    "At eye-level, Hong Kong is really quite different from what we (architects) draw -- and from what you see with a bird's-eye view," Cheng said.
    "You have to give up your preconceptions. From above, a beautiful place can be boring and a boring place can be very interesting."
    These sewage treatment plants, when viewed from above, resemble giant Ferris wheels.
    These sewage treatment plants, when viewed from above, resemble giant Ferris wheels.
    In his photo "Intersection," Cheng depicts the city's sophisticated transport network as a series of railway tracks intersecting with a flyover. "Ferris wheel" portrays circular sewage treatment plants that, when seen from above, resemble a fairground. And "Heatwave" captures a more "relaxed" side of Hong Kong, with multicolored parasols making one of the city's beaches look like a pin board.
    But shooting creatively from above is no easy feat.
    When Cheng started experimenting with aerial photography in 2014, he would mount a GoPro on a drone and snap pictures every five seconds. Now, advances in technology mean that he can choose when to shoot in real time, letting him experiment with light and composition.
    The beaches in southern Hong Kong are popular weekend destinations.
    The beaches in southern Hong Kong are popular weekend destinations.
    "When you're taking normal photographs, you're (capturing) the side elevations of buildings and objects," Cheng explained. "But when you're looking down vertically onto a building, you're taking a planner's view. So the direction of light and shadows is really important because it gives a three-dimensional feel."

    A new perspective

    To offer a sense of scale, Cheng often includes familiar sights -- like cars, buses or umbrellas -- in his images. In "Six Feet Under," for instance, a small red car stands out from the cemetery's green topography. As well as juxtaposing the living and the dead, it attracts the viewer's eye and puts the individual tombstone plots into scale.
    An aerial shot of one of Hong Kong&#39;s cementaries.
    An aerial shot of one of Hong Kong's cementaries.
    These playful additions also help familiarize landscapes that can be difficult to identify from above. Cheng recalled a colleague being unable to recognize an aerial picture of her own neighborhood.
    "It's because her perspective was different," Cheng said. "Ultimately, I want to surprise people and trigger them to think beyond the photo."
    Throughout the "City Patterns" series, Cheng strives to convey what makes his city unique. He has shot similar projects in places far afield as Ethiopia, China and the US, but what interests him about Hong Kong -- infamous for its expensive real estate and dense population -- is how entangled the city is with nature.
    "In some countries, when you go to the countryside, you need to travel a long distance and you see a clear transition from city to suburb, then countryside," explained Cheng, whose "Six Feet Above" photo, captures the boundary between a large-scale residential development and a collection of fishing ponds. "Hong Kong is very small and compact, so we don't have that transition."
    "I've been to many countries and one of the differences between Hong Kong (and other places) is how the developed and undeveloped land are very close to each other," Cheng said. "I think this is something we need to treasure."