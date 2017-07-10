Paul Talling is the author of "Derelict London" and the blog of the same name. He leads guided walks around Silvertown and surrounding areas.

London (CNN) Nearly 15 years ago, while living in East London, I started taking my camera on all-day walks off the beaten track, visiting the city's little known -- and unexplored -- deserted wastelands.

Out of all the derelict places in London, none has fascinated me more than Silvertown, an isolated former industry hub east of the River Lea in the borough of Newham. Until recently, it was the only place in London that I could identify blindfolded due to the smell in the air -- a sweet sugar, or the dubious aromas of the few remaining industrial plants in the area.

When I first came across it, all that remained open were a small number of shops that had seen better days, and a little-used railway station, which eventually closed down in 2006. None of my friends in nearby Canning Town would venture over to Silvertown, thinking it too rough.

Wrought iron gates guard the entrance to Silvertown. The area is named after Samuel Winkworth Silver, who opened a waterproof clothing factory there in 1852.

Every now and then I would enjoy a drink in Cundy's Tavern, the last remaining pub, since closed and replaced by flats. Cundy's was hanging on in its final days, with slashed seats repaired with gaffer tape and hand-written signs advertising strippers. The handful of drinkers in there were always amiable and told me all the local gossip and stories about the area's thriving past. This motivated me to find out more.

'A place of refuge for offensive trade establishments'