-- The Senate returned from recess for a critical three-week period in which Republicans will try to salvage their health care bill. But the bill appears to be on the brink of defeat -- again

-- The entire city of Mosul has been retaken from ISIS, Iraq's prime minister announced. Now Iraqis face the daunting task of what to do with their historic city

-- Qatar made a series of secret agreements with its Gulf neighbors in 2013 and 2014 barring support for opposition groups in those nations, as well as in Egypt and Yemen, according to copies of the agreements obtained exclusively by CNN.