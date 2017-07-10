(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- White House counselor Kellyanne Conway defended Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with a Russian lawyer in a wide-ranging interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo this morning. (You can watch the full interview here.)
-- The Senate returned from recess for a critical three-week period in which Republicans will try to salvage their health care bill. But the bill appears to be on the brink of defeat -- again.
-- The entire city of Mosul has been retaken from ISIS, Iraq's prime minister announced. Now Iraqis face the daunting task of what to do with their historic city.
-- Qatar made a series of secret agreements with its Gulf neighbors in 2013 and 2014 barring support for opposition groups in those nations, as well as in Egypt and Yemen, according to copies of the agreements obtained exclusively by CNN.
-- President Trump took to Twitter this morning to defend daughter Ivanka, who faced criticism after she briefly took his seat at a G20 meeting. (Chelsea Clinton chimed in, too.)
-- The UK's High Court will reconvene Thursday to hear new medical evidence in the case of baby Charlie Gard, whose parents are fighting doctors to keep him on life support.
-- Cardinal George Pell, a top adviser to Pope Francis, arrived in Australia today to face historic sexual abuse charges.
-- Amazon will take on Best Buy's Geek Squad with a new service. And its Prime Day begins tonight at 9 p.m. ET -- here's what you need to know.
-- This photo captures an inspiring moment amid the devastation that wildfires have caused in California.
-- This teen won the lottery. Twice. In one week.