Amelia Earhart and other mile-high mysteries

(CNN) Eighty years after Amelia Earhart disappeared over the Pacific, a newly discovered photo aims to finally put the mystery of what happened to the famed pilot to rest.

A History channel documentary quotes experts who say the blurry image shows Earhart and her navigator Fred Noonan alive after their plane crashed in the Pacific Ocean. The pair disappeared on July 2, 1937, while attempting to fly to Howland Island.

Earhart, who had already become the first female pilot to fly solo across the Atlantic, was vying for the title of first woman to pilot around the world.

Since her disappearance, Earhart has been a figure of fascination, with professional and amateur investigators offering many theories on what happened to the daring pilot.

The photograph, recently discovered in the National Archives by former US Treasury Agent Les Kinney, allegedly shows Earhart and Noonan among a group of people on a dock on Jaluit Atoll in the Marshall Islands.