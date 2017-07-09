Shooter allegedly fires at shoreline and officers in Seattle suburb

Story highlights No reports of injuries or fatalities

Ferry services briefly shut down

(CNN) Authorities warned residents of a Seattle suburb to shelter in place and avoid windows as a shooter in a boat fired at the shoreline and officers Saturday night.

The situation was declared over early Sunday, a few hours after the shooter opened fire as officers scrambled to stop the gunfire.

The incident started about 9 p.m. local time, officials said.

"We have an individual in a vessel in Eagle Harbor who has fired shots at the shoreline and at law enforcement officers," said Kellie Stickney, spokeswoman for Bainbridge Island, where Eagle Harbor is.

"We currently have no reports of injuries or fatalities; we are asking people to avoid the area, and residents in the area to shelter in place and avoid windows."

