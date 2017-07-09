Shooter firing at shoreline and officers in Seattle suburb, authorities say

Story highlights No reports of injuries or fatalities

Ferry services briefly shut down

(CNN) Authorities warned residents of a Seattle suburb to shelter in place and avoid windows as a shooter in a boat fired at the shoreline and officers late Saturday night.

"We have an individual in a vessel in Eagle Harbor who has fired shots at the shoreline and at law enforcement officers," said Kellie Stickney, spokeswoman for Bainbridge Island, where Eagle Harbor is.

"We currently have no reports of injuries or fatalities; we are asking people to avoid the area, and residents in the area to shelter in place and avoid windows."

Bainbridge Island is a 35-minute ferry ride from Seattle.

Ferry services were briefly shut down as the incident unfolded.

Read More