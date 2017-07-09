Woman killed in shooting at Ohio gender reveal party

Story highlights Suspected shooters opened fire in the living room

Officer called scene 'horrific'

(CNN) Two gunmen opened fire at a gender reveal party at a home near Cincinnati, Ohio late Saturday, killing a woman and injuring eight others, police said Sunday.

A group of people had gathered in the living room for the party to learn the gender of a pregnant woman's expected child, when two gunmen came through the front door and opened fire, Colerain Township Police Chief Mark Denney said. The shooting lasted "maybe a minute or two," and the suspects got away on foot, Denney said.

Denney said 22-year-old Autum Garrett, who authorities believe is from Huntington, Indiana, was pronounced dead at the scene. The eight other victims, including three children -- an 8-year-old, 6-year-old and 2-year-old -- suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Police were still searching Sunday for the two suspects. Denney said there are many details that authorities don't know at this point, including whether the suspects, who used handguns, targeted their victims. They also didn't know how many people were in the home for the gender reveal party or the relationship between the suspect and the victims, Denney said.

"We're not sure if (the suspects) were allowed in or they forced entry at this point," Denney told reporters. "We don't know who the suspects are and why they did this."

Read More