Fire breaks out in London's Camden Market

(CNN) Ten fire engines and more than 70 firefighters responded to a fire in London's Camden Market, a well-known tourist attraction, early Monday morning, the London Fire Brigade said.

The blaze was under control by around 3 a.m. local time (10 p.m. ET), the fire service reported, but crews would continue to "damp down" the site into the morning to prevent any re-ignition.

In an earlier statement, the Fire Brigade said that the first three floors and roof of a building within the market were on fire.

They were called to the scene a few minutes before midnight.

#CamdenMarket fire update: the 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors, plus the roof, of a building within the market are alight © @CamdenJohnny pic.twitter.com/Y15isabNq8 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 10, 2017

No information about the cause of the fire or injuries was immediately available.