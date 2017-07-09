Fire breaks out in London's Camden Market

(CNN) Ten fire engines and more than 70 firefighters were battling a fire in London's Camden Market, a well-known tourist attraction, early Monday morning, the London Fire Brigade said.

In a statement, the Fire Brigade added that the first three floors and roof of a building within the market were on fire.

They were called to the scene a few minutes before midnight.

#CamdenMarket fire update: the 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors, plus the roof, of a building within the market are alight © @CamdenJohnny pic.twitter.com/Y15isabNq8 — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) July 10, 2017

No information about the cause of the fire or injuries was immediately available.

The open-air Camden Market, near central London, is a popular tourist attraction that features more than 1,000 shops, stalls, food outlets and entertainment venues.