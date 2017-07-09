Story highlights Fire in Santa Barbara County has grown to 7,800 acres

Conditions could be made worse by isolated thunderstorms that produce lightning but very little rain

(CNN) Firefighters in California continue to battle growing wildfires amid a record-breaking heatwave and predictions of storms that could make things worse.

Already, hundreds of homes have been evacuated as the blazes continued to grow Sunday.

The Whittier Fire in Santa Barbara County has claimed more than 7,800 acres, the county tweeted about 7:15 a.m. California time.

The blaze near Los Padres National Forest began Saturday and expanded quickly, county spokeswoman Gina DePinto said. Its cause was unknown.

High temperatures across region

