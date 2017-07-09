Story highlights Trump declared the US and Russia may create "an impenetrable" cybersecurity group

Putin and Trump met for over two hours Friday at the G20 summit

Hamburg, Germany (CNN) President Donald Trump, hours after returning from his second foreign trip as president, declined to refute the Russian account of his meeting with Vladimir Putin, leaving their assertion that he accepted the Russian president's denial of 2016 election meddling unchallenged.

And he declared the US and Russia may create "an impenetrable" cybersecurity group that will no doubt raise eyebrows and suspicions from both American and allied intelligence officials and lawmakers.

Putin and Trump met for over two hours Friday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany.

"I strongly pressed President Putin twice about Russian meddling in our election. He vehemently denied it. I've already given my opinion," Trump wrote on Twitter.

The President made his opinion clear a day before his meeting with Putin.

