Trump team met with Russian lawyer during campaign

Story highlights It's the first known meeting between some of the highest members of the Trump team and a Russian national during the campaign.

Kushner disclosed the meeting in revised forms for his security clearance, his lawyer said

(CNN) Donald Trump's oldest son has told CNN that he, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort met with a Russian lawyer last year -- the first known meeting between some of the highest members of the Trump team and a Russian national during the campaign.

The New York Times, which first reported the previously undisclosed meeting, says it occurred at Trump Tower on June 9, 2016 -- two weeks after Trump captured the Republican presidential nomination.

"It was a short introductory meeting," Donald Trump Jr. said in a statement to CNN. "I asked Jared and Paul to stop by. We primarily discussed a program about the adoption of Russian children that was active and popular with American families years ago and was since ended by the Russian government, but it was not a campaign issue at that time and there was no follow up."

He added: "I was asked to attend the meeting by an acquaintance, but was not told the name of the person I would be meeting with beforehand."

Trump's representatives did not answer further questions about the meeting.

