Schiff: Trump pressing Putin 'strains credulity'

Story highlights President Donald Trump met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the G20 summit

Schiff said he did not believe Trump's claims about the meeting

Washington (CNN) Rep. Adam Schiff says it "strains credulity" to believe President Donald Trump pressed Russian President Vladimir Putin on election meddling during their meeting at the Group of 20 summit Friday, and lambasted the proposed US-Russia cybersecurity team.

"How can we really believe that the President pressed Putin hard when only the day before he was denying whether we really knew Russia was responsible?" the California Democrat said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

Schiff said the US should not "move on" from the election meddling issue and accused Russia of ongoing attempts to unsettle elections in other countries

"I don't think we can expect the Russians to be any kind of a credible partner in some cybersecurity unit," Schiff said, referring to a proposed joint working group that Putin and Trump talked about in their meeting. "I think that would be dangerously naive for this country. If that's our best election defense, we might as well just mail our ballot boxes to Moscow."

Schiff argued that expecting Putin to work constructively with the US served to ignore Russia's behavior.

Read More