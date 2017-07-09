Priebus: Trump 'absolutely did not believe' Putin

Story highlights Reince Priebus said Russia wasn't "off the hook" after comments from President Donald Trump

The White House chief of staff said the two countries needed to move forward

Washington (CNN) White House chief of staff Reince Priebus pushed back Sunday against the Russian account of the meeting President Donald Trump had with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Germany.

Speaking on "Fox News Sunday," Priebus said Trump did not believe Putin's claim Friday that Russia had not attempted to influence the 2016 US presidential election.

"The President absolutely did not believe the denial of President Putin," Priebus said. "What the President did is he immediately came into the meeting, talked about Russian meddling in the US election, went after that issue at least two separate times."

Priebus said an "extensive portion" of the first meeting between the two leaders was dedicated to the issue and offered what he said was Trump's position.

"He's said they probably meddled in the election. They did meddle in the election," Priebus said. "The one thing that he also says -- which drives the media crazy, but it's an absolute fact -- is that others have as well. And that's true. China has, North Korea has, and they have consistently over many, many years."