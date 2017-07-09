Story highlights McCain predicted the Senate bill to repeal and replace much of Obamacare would fail

The Congressional Budget Office said the bill would vastly increase the ranks of the uninsured

Washington (CNN) Republican Sen. John McCain said Sunday that he thought his party's health care bill was on course for failure.

"My view is it's probably going to be dead," the Arizona Republican said on CBS's "Face the Nation."

Last month, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell unveiled a bill that had been written behind closed doors by a group of Republican senators. McConnell decided not to call a vote on the measure before the Senate's break for the July Fourth holiday as it appeared not to have enough Republican support.

Senators are scheduled to return from the recess this week, several of whom voiced criticism of the bill while back in their home states.

McCain was critical of the process and said the Republicans should "go back to the beginning" and include both parties in the deliberations, letting Democrats have amendments considered to the bill.

