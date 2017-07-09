Story highlights Valtteri Bottas wins Austrian GP

Sebastian Vettel finishes second

Vettel 20 points clear of Lewis Hamilton

(CNN) Valtteri Bottas took advantage of a flying start to win the Austrian Grand Prix Sunday as second-placed Sebastian Vettel extended his title lead over rival Lewis Hamilton.

Bottas, on pole in his Mercedes, startled his rivals as he powered away from the grid at the Red Bull Ring circuit, prompting Vettel to claim he had jumped the start.

But an examination by the stewards left Finland's Bottas in the clear as he claimed his second win of the season and boosted his own title hopes.

His teammate Hamilton, hampered by a five-place grid penalty for a gearbox change, moved through to fourth from eighth, but Vettel is now 20 points ahead with Bottas in third, 35 points adrift after eight races of 19.

Consistent Ricciardo

Read More