Ceasefire brokered by US and Russia begins in Syria

Russia to monitor de-escalation zones in coordination with US, Jordan

(CNN) A ceasefire brokered by the US, Russia and Jordan went into effect Sunday in southwest Syria as part of an agreement hailed as a precursor to greater cooperation between Russia and the US over the war-ravaged country.

The plan was announced Friday at the G20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, after a meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

The ceasefire takes place in the regions of Deraa and Suweida, along the Jordanian border, as well as Quneitra, near the Lebanese border. The areas in southern Syria will be the first in which the US is party to a de-escalation zone.

White House national security adviser H.R. McMaster said in a statement Saturday that such de-escalation zones are a US priority.

"The United States remains committed to defeating ISIS, helping to end the conflict in Syria, reducing suffering, and enabling people to return to their homes," he said. "This agreement is an important step toward these common goals."

