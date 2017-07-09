Ceasefire begins in parts of southwest Syria

(CNN) A ceasefire brokered by the US, Russia and Jordan went into effect Sunday in southwest Syria.

The plan was announced Friday at the G20 summit in Hamburg after a meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

The international efforts will take place in the province of Deraa and along the Lebanese border. The area in southern Syria will be the first in which the US is party to a de-escalate zone.

White House national security adviser H.R. McMaster said in a statement Saturday that such de-escalation zones are a US priority.

"The United States remains committed to defeating ISIS, helping to end the conflict in Syria, reducing suffering, and enabling people to return to their homes," he said. "This agreement is an important step toward these common goals."

