Story highlights Wane Rooney back to first club Everton

Rooney at Man Utd since 2004

Romelu Lukaku set for Man Utd from Everton

(CNN) Manchester United and England record goalscorer Wayne Rooney has moved back to his first club Everton after 13 trophy-laden years at Old Trafford.

The 31-year-old Rooney announced Sunday that he had signed a two-year contract at Everton, the club that developed his talent before his $34 million move to United in 2004.

Rooney lost his place as a first team regular last season under Jose Mourinho, with speculation about his future rife with a return to Goodison the most likely destination.

In September 2015, Rooney broke a record that had stood for 45 years as he become England's leading scorer

"It is some time since I said that the only Premier League club I would play for other than Manchester United was Everton, so I am delighted that the move has happened," Rooney said in a statement released to the UK's Press Association.

"Thirteen years ago I went to United with the intention of winning trophies and I have been fortunate to be a part of one of the most successful periods in the club's history.

Read More