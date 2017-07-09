Foreign doctors say Liu Xiaobo can travel abroad for cancer treatment

Story highlights Medical centers in the US and Germany have agreed to accept Liu for cancer treatment

Liu was granted medical parole and released from jail last month after he was diagnosed with liver cancer

Beijing (CNN) Two Western doctors allowed to visit terminally ill Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo said Sunday that the Nobel laureate can travel safely for treatment overseas if he is permitted to leave China soon.

"Liu Xiaobo and his family have requested that the remainder of his care be provided in Germany or the United States," said Dr. Joseph M. Herman of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Dr. Markus Büchler of the University of Heidelberg, in a joint statement.

"While a degree of risk always exists in the movement of any patient, both physicians believe Mr. Liu can be safely transported with appropriate medical evacuation care and support. However, the medical evacuation would have to take place as quickly as possible."

The doctors added that both their institutions have agreed and are prepared to accept Liu for cancer treatment.

Amid growing international concern over Liu's health, a Chinese vice minister of justice met with representatives from the US, German and EU embassies in late June to brief them about his case and told the diplomats that Liu was too sick to travel abroad, according to a source familiar with the meeting.

