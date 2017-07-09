We asked, you answered: Weekend survey results

(CNN)This weekend, we asked our mobile audience: Does North Korea's latest ICBM launch worry you?
On Tuesday, North Korea launched a missile that US intelligence had never seen before, according to US officials.
On Friday, US Air Force bombers flew over the Korean Peninsula in response to the increasing ballistic missile and nuclear threat from the rogue nation. The United States will also conduct a long-planned flight test of the THAAD missile defense system within the next few days, a Defense Department official said.
North Korea's ICBM launch happened just days before world leaders met in Germany for the G20 summit, where President Donald Trump on Saturday urged action on North Korea as he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Out of more than 61,000 votes, 62% are worried about North Korea's latest launch while 38% are not.
Thanks for weighing in. Check out these related articles:
***
Disclaimer: This survey is not at all scientific. We're just a bunch of mobile editors sitting around wondering what our audience thinks about the biggest stories of the week!