Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Lagos, one of Africa's most populous cities, has been hit by torrential downpour and thunderstorms over the weekend that has left many parts of the city flooded.

Residents in the Lekki and Victoria Island suburbs woke up on Saturday morning to flooding in their homes and their cars submerged under water.

One brave resident took to swimming in the infested waters on Lekki road, an affluent suburb that is home to some of the most expensive real estate in the coastal city.

When life gives you Lekki flood, make a swimming pool. 🏊🏊🏊

Practically the entire Lagos [Island] is flooded today @akinwunmiambode pic.twitter.com/OnzsqBDN6n — Y! Online (@YNaija) July 8, 2017

Another was spotted kayaking across Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, a usually bustling business district.

Welcome to Victoria Island, Lagos. Flood. Lack of proper drainage. 🛶 🚣 #Nigeria 😢😥 pic.twitter.com/kPAoGK1GDK — Oluwashina Okeleji (@oluwashina) July 8, 2017

The past 40 years has transformed Lagos, infamous for its heavy traffic and poor air quality.

