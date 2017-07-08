Counterprotesters outnumber, confront Klan supporters at Virginia KKK rally

Story highlights Hundreds of counterprotesters outnumbered some 50 Klan supporters, authorities said

Even more people attended "unity events" organized by the city and the University of Virginia

(CNN) A Ku Klux Klan rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, drew about 50 Klan members and supporters Saturday -- and several hundred counterprotesters, authorities said.

Members of the North Carolina-based Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan -- some wearing Klan robes and carrying Confederate flags -- arrived in midday to protest the city's plan to remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee from a park, one of several steps the city is taking to reduce its number of Confederate monuments.

Police break up a confrontation.

Some Klansmen had said they would carry loaded firearms -- allowable under Virginia's open-carry law.

They were confronted by shouting counterprotesters as tensions ratcheted up and a large group of law enforcement officers, including members of the state police, set up police lines.

Police escorted the Klansmen through the shouting crowds to reach their designated spot for a demonstration: Justice Park, which until recently had been named after Confederate hero Gen. Stonewall Jackson.