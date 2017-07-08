Federal judge extends stay protecting Iraqis from deportation

Story highlights Iraqi nationals with final orders of removal in the US are protected for two weeks

They can take their cases to immigration court while stay is in place

(CNN) Iraqi nationals with final orders of removal from the US cannot be deported for at least another two weeks, a federal judge has ruled.

Judge Mark Goldsmith extended a temporary stay blocking their deportation until July 24, according to the judge's order.

The judge said the court needed additional time to determine whether the court has jurisdiction over the case in the first place, according to court documents.

The group of Iraqi nationals who filed the initial lawsuit along with the ACLU argued that there was "good cause" for extending the stay, because Iraqis in danger of deportation face the same threats they did when the initial stay was granted a few weeks ago: fear of "persecution, torture or even death," upon return to their country, according to court documents.

Attorneys arguing on behalf of the federal government did not initially agree, but conceded during the court hearing that the court had the power to extend the stay, according to court documents and Lee Gelernt, ACLU Immigrants' Rights Project deputy director.

