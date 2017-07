Story highlights Whittier Fire expanded within hours to over 5,000 acres

Hundreds of homes evacuated in Santa Barbara County

(CNN) Wildfires burning through California left children at a summer camp temporarily stranded and forced campers to leave behind tents and boats to escape the flames.

In Santa Barbara County, the Whittier Fire began Saturday and quickly expanded within hours, burning over 5,000 acres, county spokeswoman Gina DePinto said.

The blaze, which is close to Los Padres National Forest, is burning on both sides of highway 154 near the San Marcos Pass.

At least 2,000 people were evacuated Saturday, including at least 60 campers -- most of them children-- who were attending the Circle V Ranch, a popular summer camp program in the area, DePinto said.

All campers and staff are safe, organizers said in a message posted on social media

